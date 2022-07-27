×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu on the importance of humbling yourself

‘Some of us still humble ourselves. We humble ourselves even to the people who have things we want.’

27 July 2022 - 06:00
Zodwa Wabantu said poverty of the mind was one lethal one where people live like they don't need other people
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has shown her humble side and approach to life.

Zodwa confirmed her ancestral calling in a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this year after she shared a picture of herself in a stream wrapped in traditional cloth.

Since then she has been dropping videos where she shares her knowledge about different topics.

In a clip she shared this week, the star opened up about three key principles she lives by: to beg, ask and say thank you. 

She said she is where she is because of humility and a spirit of gratitude.

“You know, being poor doesn’t mean having an empty fridge or you don’t have material things. Poverty is in the mind; people who are poor there I pity them. The person who is poor in the mind has told themselves that they don’t beg people, they’ve told themselves they are not afraid of anyone. Poverty is of the mind. Some of us still humble ourselves. Even today, we beg.

“We humble ourselves even to the people who have things we want. We want jobs, we beg; we want to be helped regarding things we can’t reach, we ask. Who are you to say you don’t beg, you are not afraid of anyone? That’s poverty," she claimed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE two months ago, Zodwa said her ancestors blessed her with her dancing and TV career.

She brushed off criticism that wearing ancestral beads while gyrating half-naked was disrespectful to African culture, saying she plans to keep things the way they are.

“So their concern about the beads being there or not when you do your job, we have women working at KFC who are wearing beads in the workplace, and in corporate we have people wearing their ancestral beads. It’s just that because with me everything that I do is taboo and it’s extra.”

Zodwa Wabantu served with letter of demand for R10k by fed-up promoter

"I was not really following up on it; I have so much going on in my life, so truly speaking I'm not on top of it. I’ll check on it now," said Zodwa.
