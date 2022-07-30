J’Something pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 11 years with his wife Coco

J’Something is one of the Mzansi celebs who proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves. He’s recently taken to his Instagram to gush about wifey Coco as the pair celebrated 11 years of loving each other.

The Mi Casa vocalist expressed his outmost love for Coco and added a note for those who thought their love was a “phase”.

“Last night celebrating at @marble_sa 11 years of rocking together through this life ... what started out as a ‘phase’ to some has turned into a field of sunflowers, something so beautiful, peaceful, colourful, fun and filled with love. We have had our fair share of challenges but grateful I am for EACH one that’s come our way ... it’s in those challenges we find growth and get exposed to new levels of love. I love you mama”