J’Something pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 11 years with his wife Coco
J’Something is one of the Mzansi celebs who proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves. He’s recently taken to his Instagram to gush about wifey Coco as the pair celebrated 11 years of loving each other.
The Mi Casa vocalist expressed his outmost love for Coco and added a note for those who thought their love was a “phase”.
“Last night celebrating at @marble_sa 11 years of rocking together through this life ... what started out as a ‘phase’ to some has turned into a field of sunflowers, something so beautiful, peaceful, colourful, fun and filled with love. We have had our fair share of challenges but grateful I am for EACH one that’s come our way ... it’s in those challenges we find growth and get exposed to new levels of love. I love you mama”
J’Something and Coco have been serving #CoupleGoals since they got together, and the Mi Casa muso never lets the world forget how he’s found the yin to his yan.
In 2020, J took to Instagram to wish Coco a happy birthday and called her his superhero.
“She is my superhero and the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention. She is my fountain of life and I have the honour of learning the art of love with her. She is a queen and a true queen she is. I celebrate her every day of my life and today I will honour her parents for giving life to the most incredible woman I know.”
He added he was grateful to have her in his life and called her “a dream come true”.