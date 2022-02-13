You'll fall in love with an air fryer, thanks to J’Something

It all started with a cookery class with the muso and the aroma of roasting lamb

We'd come together for an event hosted by Philips and the affable Mia Casa frontman and cook J’Something. He started the class with an all-time favourite: a deboned leg of lamb, which he rubbed with olive oil, sprinkled with herbs and seasoning and popped into an air fryer.



In minutes everyone perked up as aromas emanated from the tabletop cooker. And the culinary magic? In under 20 minutes the lamb was cooked to perfection — mouth-wateringly crisp and brown on the outside and perfectly pink in the centre. The singer went on to cook a sumptuous meal in record time — and I share some of the recipes...