You'll fall in love with an air fryer, thanks to J’Something
It all started with a cookery class with the muso and the aroma of roasting lamb
13 February 2022 - 00:00
We'd come together for an event hosted by Philips and the affable Mia Casa frontman and cook J’Something. He started the class with an all-time favourite: a deboned leg of lamb, which he rubbed with olive oil, sprinkled with herbs and seasoning and popped into an air fryer.
In minutes everyone perked up as aromas emanated from the tabletop cooker. And the culinary magic? In under 20 minutes the lamb was cooked to perfection — mouth-wateringly crisp and brown on the outside and perfectly pink in the centre. The singer went on to cook a sumptuous meal in record time — and I share some of the recipes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.