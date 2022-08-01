The strides she's been taking in the entertainment industry have seen her receive a nod from the queen of live television, Bonang Matheba, when they met at the media personality's star-studded Valentine’s Day luncheon this year and on social media.
Pamela Mtanga talks ‘Massiv Music’ gig and getting Bonang Matheba‘s ‘blessing’
Image: Instagram/ Pamela Mtanga
Media personality Pamela Mtanga has bagged her first prime time TV slot as the new presenter of Channel O's Massiv Music.
This marks the award-winning beauty and fashion influencer's second stint on the small screen since Honey TV's Will He Say Yes? in 2021.
“Friday nights have always been instrumental in the music industry when artists showcase their music. Now I become a part of that really rich history in SA music. When the year started I said I wanted to do music, entertainment and fashion-based show and that's what happened,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Pamela, who recently launched her foundation Beyond Human Nature, discovered her love for broadcasting when doing Madibaz Radio at Nelson Mandela University in 2015.
Since then she has been hosting many red carpet events and corporate gigs.
“I host a lot of corporate gigs, which is quite daunting, especially now having to step out of that corporate gig space and going into a very entertainment lively and musical space. I just have to harness that part of me that's very outgoing.”
The strides she's been taking in the entertainment industry have seen her receive a nod from the queen of live television, Bonang Matheba, when they met at the media personality's star-studded Valentine’s Day luncheon this year and on social media.
“You're up next. I love you,” Bonang wrote on Twitter.
“That was one of the highlights of the year, to meet her. To meet someone I look up to and for her to say I'm amazing at what I do and to keep at it. She told me this face to face before but tweeting it made other people believe it as well.”
Pamela said Bonang is one of her role models and she aims to make as much impact as her in the world of television.
“This slot is also the time slot that she used to kind of occupy back in the day with [SABC1's] LIVE amp. It's big but I feel I am me, and nobody is me and that is my superpower.
“I'm not trying to compare myself to her but she is definitely someone I look up to and the way she carries herself on TV shows with confidence and poise, how she ran the shows. She someone I consider to be the blueprint in entertainment. I was so honoured and humbled.”
