Taking to her Twitter timeline last week, she shared a snap she took of Master KG's Dali Nguwe music video that has had more than 13-million views.
“Besides zwinzhizwinzi, I am a big fan of Master KG. Truth be told he is multitalented. Everything he touches turns to gold. Look at his first piano song: R13m in four months without any dance challenges. God, please protect Master KG. We want more hits, amen,” she wrote.
Music producer Master KG and songstress Nomcebo Zikode's song Jerusalema this week reached the 500-million mark.
Taking to his Instagram on Monday Master KG shared the exciting news, and in statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Open Mic Records, the star thanked fans worldwide.
“I am indebted to the fans around the world who continue to show Jerusalema so much love. I never said one day we would be sitting at a half a billion views on YouTube for Jerusalema, but here we are. It was all a dream. My heart is full of gratitude and I’m inspired to create more and keep flying the SA flag high,” said Master KG.
Grootman for who? Master KG says he’s not ready to be called ‘Grootman’
“I'm only getting started it is still early days ... let's rock.”
Image: Instagram/ Master KG
Master KG is not ready to be called “Grootman” just yet.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently the hit maker said he found it a bit weird that people were referring to him as Grootman.
“I don't want to lie ... I get so many people calling me 'grootman' nah its weird ... I'm only getting started it is still early days ... let's rock,” he tweeted.
In his mentions one tweep explained what the term meant.
“It's just respect, it has nothing to do with age, grootman is like a hood version of Sir,” explained the tweep.
In a separate Tweet on Monday, he shared a snapshot of his recent hit song with Nkosazana Daughter that's currently sitting at more than 4-million views.
