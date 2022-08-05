I stand for women more than men: Gogo Maweni
Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has shared a powerful message with her followers on Instagram in celebration of Women's Month.
After a day consulting with clients, the sangoma said she was grateful for being able to help women who came to her nduma broken and left empowered.
Gogo Maweni said it was important for women to prioritise teaching their sons how to treat women.
“I stand for women more than I stand for men and that will never change because of my past experiences, but also because I believe as women we have so much to give ... ”
“We should be raising kings and raising our children to understand that you treat a women like a queen ... a lot of us were raised in homes where it was OK to beat up women ... ”
She assured emotionally abused women that they were not responsible for their experiences.
“I want those women who feel they are the problem ... (to know that) he is the problem ...
“As mothers ... let's raise our boys to respect women, let's raise our boys to understand what it means to be the man of the house and what it takes to be [that],” she added.
...