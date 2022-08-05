I stand for women more than men: Gogo Maweni

Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has shared a powerful message with her followers on Instagram in celebration of Women's Month.

After a day consulting with clients, the sangoma said she was grateful for being able to help women who came to her nduma broken and left empowered.

Gogo Maweni said it was important for women to prioritise teaching their sons how to treat women.

“I stand for women more than I stand for men and that will never change because of my past experiences, but also because I believe as women we have so much to give ... ”