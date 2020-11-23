LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo' on Jackie Phamotse's 'snakes for wealth' claims

Popular sangoma Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo of Mzansi Magic's reality show Izangoma Zodumo fame has weighed in on claims made by author Jackie Phamotse that some celebrities get their fame and fortune from using "dark magic" involving snakes.

As somewhat of a controversial sangoma herself — described by the channel that airs the reality show as a “slay queen sangoma” — Gogo Maweni's fans have been looking forward to hearing her take on the claims that celebrities get their wealth with the help of "snakes and dark magic".

Jackie ignited the conversation when she took to her Instagram Stories with an explosive video in which she accused some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success.

The video went viral and started a raging debate on the subject.

Gogo Maweni opted to sit out the online conversation, but she shared her thoughts on the matter with TshisaLIVE.

Listen here: