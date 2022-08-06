The former Skeem Saam actress recently announced she has left the soapie after a decade.
Taking to her Instagram timeline on Thursday (June 30), the star shared the curtain was finally closing for the character who kept viewers entertained for 10 years on SABC 1.
Fans of the show got to go on a journey with Celia from the time she was widowed to watching her become an independent woman, remarrying and living in a townhouse with her husband Meneer Magongwa, played by Putla Sehlapelo.
“As I bow out of Skeem Saam, I bow even lower to everyone who has supported my work over 28 years in the industry and 10 years of Skeem Saam. Here's to telling more stories,” she wrote.
Shoki Mmola goes down memory lane to her first acting gig at age 16
Image: Instagram/ Shoki Mmola
Seasoned actress Shoki Mmola has taken a trip down memory lane to her debut as an actress when she was 16.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared a snap of her young self when she was just a little girl venturing into the acting industry.
“The year I discovered that I could feel and react on command, 1996, an actor was born and never left. My first. I had to learn fast ... the TV etiquette ... Setswana ... (ke nna Mokhaga). To believe in the make-believe. It was that day that I sucked on the nectar and became a permanent resident in the realm of “opportunity”. I was 16, why do I suddenly feel like a crusted elephant ... Anyway, I still hold the power of opportunity in my pocket. Here's to the madness that keeps me sane,” she wrote.
