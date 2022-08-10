In April the actress revealed she got married. She took to her Instagram to share images of her traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Cape.
“I officially became Mrs Mqokiyana. Emzini bathe ndingu kwande umdeni, uthando né Mpilo [loosely translated as: at home they said let there be more love and life],” she announced.
In 2020, the actress joined the list of Mzansi actresses who announced they were mothers-to-be. Asavela, who played Ntwenhle on Isibaya, shared the good news on Instagram, describing it as “the best thing she's ever done”.
In a heartfelt message to her unborn baby, she wrote: “I can’t wait to meet you. Taking you to set was kinda scary, but with all the risk assessments the team Bomb Productions put in place, I feel confident and happy to introduce you to the world.”
Asavela joked that she may name her baby Umfihlo, which means “a secret”, because of the level of secrecy she shares with her unborn baby.
The actress ended her post with a message to all new and expectant mothers, urging them to be safe and healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Thank you Desiree Markgraaff for the continuous support you have given us. To all the mothers [new and pregnant] out there, stay safe, healthy and strong in these difficult times.”
Seems like the actress is ticking off bucket list items. Beautiful baby? Check. Loving husband? Check. Stunning home? Check.
SNAPS | Asavela Mqokiyana and hubby show off their stunning mansion
Image: Supplied
Asavela Mqokiyana née Mngqithi has shared snaps of the stunning house she and her hubby will be moving into soon, where they will live out the rest of their happily ever after.
Expressing her joy at finally being done with the house, Asavela penned a brief caption to accompany the snaps her new home.
“Sengingasho kugcwale ngithi saze sawakha umuzi wethu. Sisebenzile myen wam [I can proudly tell the world that we’ve now built ourselves a home, We did a good job husband],” she wrote.
Check out the house below:
