Speaking about his success in November 2021, Felo Le Tee said DBN Gogo had birthed his career in the amapiano space. He also mentioned Vyno and Maphorisa.
Today, the artist thriving in his career as an amapiano star.
The Dipatje hit maker has taken to his Twitter timeline, weighing in on the growing conversation about the possibility of amapiano dying out in the near future.
“The way people are judging these kids making their own piano wave is BS. Sharp, don’t listen to the music or whatever new nickname they gave it, but don't forget they are trying to change their lives and their families' lives.
“Like, how the heck do you wish amapiano to die down when it belongs to you as an African? It's your own gold to build the African sound globally even more and while they bash the sound, people in other countries are banging it hard and you want it out? Are you serious?”
Felo Le Tee said the amapiano genre seamlessly penetrated the global market because it could cater to people who loved different genres.
“It caters to everyone. There’s no limit.”
Felo Le Tee thanks DBN Gogo for her contribution to his career
Image: Instagram/ Felo Le Tee
In commemoration of Women's Month, Tsholofelo “Felo Le Tee” Mokhine has sung the praises of a female DJ who gave him a chance in the music industry.
Felo Le Tee took to his Instagram stories on Women's Day to pen a message to women.
“I was raised by two strong women my whole life. My sound, life and career changed from being in a darker place to a better place because a female DJ gave me a chance. Happy Women's Day to all the women in the world who take time to build, to love, to care and to continue protecting. You are truly amazing,” he wrote.
Image: Instagram/Felo Le Tee
Speaking about his success in November 2021, Felo Le Tee said DBN Gogo had birthed his career in the amapiano space. He also mentioned Vyno and Maphorisa.
Today, the artist thriving in his career as an amapiano star.
The Dipatje hit maker has taken to his Twitter timeline, weighing in on the growing conversation about the possibility of amapiano dying out in the near future.
“The way people are judging these kids making their own piano wave is BS. Sharp, don’t listen to the music or whatever new nickname they gave it, but don't forget they are trying to change their lives and their families' lives.
“Like, how the heck do you wish amapiano to die down when it belongs to you as an African? It's your own gold to build the African sound globally even more and while they bash the sound, people in other countries are banging it hard and you want it out? Are you serious?”
Felo Le Tee said the amapiano genre seamlessly penetrated the global market because it could cater to people who loved different genres.
“It caters to everyone. There’s no limit.”
AKA shuts down the hip-hop vs amapiano debate, causing a storm online
Five SA celebrity twars that had tweeps taking cover & getting popcorns!
Reason pens a letter to Pro Kid and HHP as ‘amapiano vs hip-hop’ chats rage on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos