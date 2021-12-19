Five SA celebrity twars that had tweeps taking cover & getting popcorns!
Most celebrities refrain from engaging in heated arguments on social media, but there are some who don't hold back and we've reflected on whose Twitter fingers earned them headlines in 2021.
Here's a look at some of Mzansi's top twars that made headlines:
Mmusi Maimane vs DJ Shimza
It's not often you get to witness a politician going head-to-head with a musician, but OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza gave us a front-row seat to their debate about the Lesseyton Sports Facility's alleged R15m price tag, and it got messy.
Cassper vs DJ Speedsta
Cassper Nyovest and DJ Speedsta do not see eye-to-eye. While the rapper was calling for worthy opponents to join him in the ring for a celebrity boxing match, the DJ was quick to push his buttons, saying he is weak and constantly trying to play victim.
While going back and forth with the DJ on Twitter, Cassper Nyovest said he was disappointed their relationship had turned sour after they were there for each other at the beginning of their careers.
“This is so disappointing for me because you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself and you turned sour because I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me, meet me in the ring,” Cassper wrote.
This is so disappointing for me cause you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself & you turned sour cause I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring. https://t.co/DJRnfkH60X— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 10, 2021
This is not the only twar Cassper has engaged in.
Cassper vs Prince Kaybee
The rapper and DJ Prince Kaybee's beef almost landed them in the boxing ring together, but after the two stars could not reach a contractual agreement, their celebrity fight was called off.
Prince Kaybee vs DJ Maphorisa
The argument about the influx of hip-hop artists and other musicians prevalent in other genres joining the amapiano wave has been a heated debate the entire year, but when Prince Kaybee shared his opinion he got an unexpected jab from amapiano star DJ Maphorisa.
“The amapiano cats should compile a Netflix special outlining the culture and its roots. And please, the artists who left their genres to jump on the amapiano wagon must not be in this. Let the kids tell their story,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.
DJ Maphorisa was quick to silence him in his tracks: “2017 dropped my first amapiano song, and it was not with Kabza. I've been at it. I invested my life with amapiano for almost five years. Don't come with bullsh*t.”
The Amapiano cats should compile a NetFlix special outlining the culture and its roots. And please the artists that left their genres to jump on the Amapiano wagon must not be in this, LET THE KIDS TELL THEIR STORY.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 27, 2021
Flvme vs Emtee
Flvme sparked a twar earlier this year when he started pointing out that he felt he was a better artist than Emtee. While the Roll Up hitmaker responded saying only one thing, Flvme went on a Twitter post spree saying the rapper's last hit was in 2017.
Nobody competing bro .— GERMANDER II DONE !!! (@FlvmeSA) February 10, 2021
You should’ve jus left it there and not disregard my creativity https://t.co/FR9jnxf059
Okay Emtee. Your last hit was in 2017 ... what now ? 🤷🏽♂️— GERMANDER II DONE !!! (@FlvmeSA) February 10, 2021