Five SA celebrity twars that had tweeps taking cover & getting popcorns!

Cassper vs DJ Speedsta

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Speedsta do not see eye-to-eye. While the rapper was calling for worthy opponents to join him in the ring for a celebrity boxing match, the DJ was quick to push his buttons, saying he is weak and constantly trying to play victim.

While going back and forth with the DJ on Twitter, Cassper Nyovest said he was disappointed their relationship had turned sour after they were there for each other at the beginning of their careers.

“This is so disappointing for me because you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself and you turned sour because I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me, meet me in the ring,” Cassper wrote.