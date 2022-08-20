Brenda Mtambo says making it in a male-dominated industry is not easy
“We are not ready for that conversation,” said the singer.
Musician Brenda Mtambo has shared some of her experience as a woman in a male-dominated industry, saying it is not yet uhuru for female musicians.
As the conversations around women’s struggles and achievements in different spaces continue, in line with women’s month, Brenda took to her Instagram to share her observations of the music industry.
“Being a female artist in SA that doesn’t have a male backup is not easy, I thought I should put it out there. Our industry is male dominated and every time as a woman you voice your concerns you are perceived as difficult. This actually applies to the entertainment industry at large. Most women are very talented, but they don’t have a man behind them to push for them and negotiate with other men for better deals and opportunities. Yes, I know we are not ready for that conversation,” the singer wrote.
In 2021 the musician opened up about her journey to healing, explaining how her difficulties over the last few months made her forget who she was and left her unable to function properly.
The star took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new album, Sane, and reflected on how she was taking back her life.
“This is an introduction to my healing process from the pain I have endured in the past, This is me getting up and not allowing it to consume me like it has,” she said.
She said that she had been struggling with her mental health for some time and told her followers to take it seriously.
“This is me coming back to myself, as I have forgotten who I was and honestly I wasn’t functioning well mentally for some time now. This is me pouring my heart to therapy and claiming my life again. Mental health is real thing.”
“I know I have to survive this and get well for myself and also my children. I decided to name my upcoming album, Sane, as a reminder that I am well. That all is well, that I can come out of this pit and live and be happy again.”