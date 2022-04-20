×

TshisaLIVE

Zola Hashatsi asks for prayers for Joyce Skefu as she recovers from a stroke

20 April 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Zola Hashatsi shows support for celebs recovering from strokes.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Zola Hashatsi has called for Mzansi and his industry peers to pray for veteran actress Joyce Skefu while she recovers from a mild stroke.

The actor took to his timeline to send well wishes to Joyce as she attends physical therapy.

“Let's continue keeping the Queen Mum @joyceskefu as she was in hospital after suffering a stroke. She is attending therapy.

“Love and light my queen. Please do let me know if you need anything. We shall give you your flowers while you are alive. In the words of Doris from Muvhango 'This stroke must never'. Wishing you total recovery mamzo!” he wrote.

Joyce responded to the post flooded by prayers from fans and actors including Mvelo Makhanya, Penny Lebyane and Lerato Mvelase, thanking all for their support.

“Thank you so much our Prince. I once heard someone say 'I would rather support you than bury you'. You show support and love right now. Also I would like to thank all the love I have received from my colleagues and friendships. You have been kind.

“Love, light, peace to you. You are the wonder. Bless you already. You have met my need. Prayer is everything,” she wrote.

Afro-pop singer Lira recently suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance.

Zola posted a picture with the star and shared the family statement on his page.

