Zola Hashatsi asks for prayers for Joyce Skefu as she recovers from a stroke

Zola Hashatsi has called for Mzansi and his industry peers to pray for veteran actress Joyce Skefu while she recovers from a mild stroke.

The actor took to his timeline to send well wishes to Joyce as she attends physical therapy.

“Let's continue keeping the Queen Mum @joyceskefu as she was in hospital after suffering a stroke. She is attending therapy.

“Love and light my queen. Please do let me know if you need anything. We shall give you your flowers while you are alive. In the words of Doris from Muvhango 'This stroke must never'. Wishing you total recovery mamzo!” he wrote.