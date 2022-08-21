Idols SA season 12 contestant Thapelo Esau has shared videos and images of her graduation day.
The singer and social media influencer's graduation ceremony was delayed by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions,
She finally got to walk the stage and was excited to share her accomplishment.
“When my faculty said I could finally graduate two years later. I said say less let’s go then! Delayed but not denied. Thank you, God.” she wrote.
“Covid-19 robbed us of so many beautiful moments, I'm so grateful I got to relive mine.”
SNAPS | Thapelo Esau celebrates her delayed graduation
Image: Instagram/ Thapelo Esau
