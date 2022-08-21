×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Thapelo Esau celebrates her delayed graduation

21 August 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Idols SA season 12 contestant Thapelo Esau graduates.
Image: Instagram/ Thapelo Esau

Idols SA season 12 contestant Thapelo Esau has shared videos and images of her graduation day.

The singer and social media influencer's graduation ceremony was delayed by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions,

She finally got to walk the stage and was excited to share her accomplishment.

“When my faculty said I could finally graduate two years later. I said say less let’s go then! Delayed but not denied. Thank you, God.” she wrote.

“Covid-19 robbed us of so many beautiful moments, I'm so grateful I got to relive mine.”

