It was a night of laughter, love and tears of joy when Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, celebrated his recent academic achievement.
The Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ recently completed five-month project management studies after enrolling at the University of Pretoria in February.
When announcing the completion of his course, Oskido tagged his close friend DJ Zinhle, saying she had promised to throw him a party in celebration of the milestone.
DJ Zinhle, Mörda of Black Motion and media personality Unathi Nkayi were among the stars spotted at the black and gold-themed party.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Zinhle said she heard she would be put in charge of the party on social media but happily obliged.
“It was such an inspiring thing to do. It was such a proud moment and such an amazing party” she said.
“I was put in charge of the party so I had to make sure it came together. Oskido told me on social media I will be organising his graduation party and I said I'll only do it if we are all allowed to wear graduation gowns. I did not understand how big that was until I went to the party and saw people wearing their graduation gowns and belts. It was so dope,” she said.
Zinhle said Oskido reminded her of her late father and his love for education.
“I remember when my dad died, my mom called Oskido to say, I'm giving you the role of taking care of my daughter and making sure she's OK. Oskido is really like a big brother to me, and when he said he was graduating, I remembered how much my dad loved education and how he loved graduation gowns.”
See some of the images below:
SNAPS | Educated minds and good vibes — Inside Oskido’s graduation party
Image: Supplied via Sibusiso Mtshali
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview, Oskido said furthering his studies was to better manage his goals and career.
“I like challenging myself. The idea came when I was doing a 21-day fast with my daughter when I said I wouldn't eat meat for 21 days. I thought it was going to be impossible and I managed to do it. After that, we thought of the next challenge.
“It's cool for us to educate ourselves. The world is open for anyone to learn anything. There's so much information accessible to us. Even if you've got basic education, the world has become one village. If you want anything, you go on the internet, you find it.”
