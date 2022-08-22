×

'Do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's?' Master KG on claims his beats sound the same

22 August 2022 - 07:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Trolls don't bother Master KG.
Trolls don't bother Master KG.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Master KG has hit back at trolls who say his music is samey. 

On his timeline, the Jerusalema hit maker said brands always stick to tried and tested recipes. 

“Those who say my beats sound the same, do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's? Naa” he said.

The muso recently celebrated his song Dali Nguwe reaching 15-million views on YouTube. It features Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana and Obeey Amor.

“Just in 4 months! Dali Nguwe visuals is on 15-million views. Shout out to each and everyone on this song. We moving nice! Numbers never lie. Shout out to everyone streaming too,” he wrote.

Despite the hate, Master KG said he would celebrate his achievements boldly and openly because not everyone appreciates the pinnacles he's reached in his career.

“I appreciate each and every milestone, whether big or small. By the way, not everyone reaches 15m [views] in 4 months.”

Master KG hails from Calais, a village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, and has often reflected on defying the odds to become a household name.

Don't undermine that bedroom studio. One day it will make sense. Just focus and work hard,” he has said previously.

