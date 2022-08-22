Doja Cat leads female artist pack with 8 nods at the 2022 MTV VMA

Three surprise 2022 MTV Video Music Awards categories announced over the weekend have catapulted half-South African rapper and singer Doja Cat to the top of the female artist pack with eight nominations.

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini to American mother Elizabeth Sawyer and South African father Dumisani Dlamini, the chart-topping Doja Cat ties with her male counterparts, Harry Styles and rapper Jack Harlow, for the most nominations at this Sunday’s (August 28) ceremony at the Prudential centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Before the weekend announcement, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar were in the lead with seven nominations apiece. MTV unveiled the social media-voted categories to be presented during Sunday’s upcoming VMAs: Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Album of the Year.

Fans have this week to submit their votes via Instagram Stories. In addition to her nominations for Song of the Summer (Vegas) and her collaboration with Post Malone, I Like You (A Happier Song), the feisty 26-year-old is also up for accolades in the categories of Best Choreography for Woman; Best Art Direction for Get Into It (Yuh); Best Pop Video for Woman; Best Video for Woman; Best Editing for Get Into It (Yuh); and Song of the Year for Woman.

Having shaved off all her hair and eyebrows on social media earlier this month, Doja Cat has found the experience liberating.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she explained on Instagram.

“I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘this is cool’. I just do not like to have hair.”

Nigerian singer Tems (Temilade Openiyi) is nominated in the category of Best Hip-Hop for her feature collaboration with Future and Drake in Wait for U. She recently gained songwriting credit on Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, and her voice will be featured in lead anthem No Woman, No Cry for upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Hosting this year’s VMAs are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award. Minaj, a five-time VMA winner, will be performing at this year’s show for the first time since 2018, and, in addition to her nomination for Best Hip-Hop Video, will be receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

Jack Harlow will make his VMA solo performance debut, Kane Brown will be the first male country artist to perform at the VMAs, and actor Johnny Depp is reportedly making a surprise appearance.