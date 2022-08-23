Manchester United fans breathed a sigh of relief when their club walked away as victors on Monday night.
With blow-by-blow updates on AKA's Twitter timeline on the night, he showed he was behind the boys all the way.
Man United beat Liverpool 2-1.
Taking to their timelines on game night, the celebs congratulated Benni and the club he has just recently joined.
“Thank you Man United. Thank you Benni,” wrote actor Matli Mohapeloa.
AKA shared a clip of the players and the crowd at the stadium erupting in loud cheers celebrating their victory.
The rapper has been behind the veteran footballer and coach since his coaching days at Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
Fans also took to their timelines to celebrate the moment.
“Played for the biggest brand in the southern hemisphere, Orlando Pirates, now a coach for the biggest team in the world, Man Utd. Thanks Benni McCarthy and the team for a fantastic evening,” tweeted one fan.
Benni was appointed last month as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking play and positioning.
Manchester United confirmed the appointment of the Bafana Bafana legend.
: “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.
“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/2004 Champions League knockout stages.”
‘Thank you Benni’ — Mzansi celebs thrilled for Man U win
Image: Manchester United/Twitter
