Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track

Big Zulu has ridiculed rappers responding to his diss track.
He recently released a diss track titled 150 Bars, taking aim at Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Slik Talk in a 5-minute audio which had 1.2-million views at the time of publishing this article.
Since the release, K.O responded to the track, putting out Omega Freestyle after Big Zulu claimed the rapper's last hit songs were Caracara and his feature on AKA's Run Jozi released in 2014.
Kwesta also responded to Big Zulu’s track with Quantham (First Load).
Duncan also shocked fans when he release Umngcwabo in response to Big Zulu.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Zulu mocked the rappers by sharing a picture of himself on a throne and the other artist below him.
“Aw kodwa nkosi yam omunye akanayo ngisho imali yokuthenga imbuzi ... ey isono leli Phara, kodwa ngizovele ngibe mfishane okwe khariya yakhe,” he posted.
Big Zulu and Duncan's feud has clearly escalated.
After Big Zulu threatened to slap the rapper, Duncan responded.
“Awu impama kushisa ban manje? umdlalo nje ndoda wase usebenzisa amandla manje?”
While Big Zulu takes aim at Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, Nota Baloyi and Slik Talk, the rappers said they have no interest in taking part in the diss track rave.
AKA recently took to his timeline saying he had no interest in taking part in hip-hop squabbles.
“I’m just focused on making the best music I can for the Megacy. I’ve spent a lot of time on beef and all types of nonsense over the past few years. I will most definitely be sitting this one out.”
