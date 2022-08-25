Kwesta comes out guns blazing with his own diss track Quanthum (First Load)

Rapper Kwesta DaKar was not gonna be one to be left behind in the current rap battle that's happening in the world of Mzansi hihop.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday he fired back at Big Zulu's 150 bars by sharing a snippet of his response Quantham (First Load)

In his mentions up and coming rapper Big Xhosa praised him and said he only feared him in the whole industry.

"Kwesta I’m so disappointed. You really let me down. I won’t lie as a fan my heart is in pain. I’m in pain that you made this song short. What a fire come back yhooo. You the only rapper I fear with my everything," he replied.

Hip hop fans are currently witnessing a digital cypher, with more rappers expected to level up too the challenge that was started by Big Zulu.

K.O who among others fired shots back with his freestyle called Omega.