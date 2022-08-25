Kwesta comes out guns blazing with his own diss track Quanthum (First Load)
Rapper Kwesta DaKar was not gonna be one to be left behind in the current rap battle that's happening in the world of Mzansi hihop.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday he fired back at Big Zulu's 150 bars by sharing a snippet of his response Quantham (First Load)
In his mentions up and coming rapper Big Xhosa praised him and said he only feared him in the whole industry.
"Kwesta I’m so disappointed. You really let me down. I won’t lie as a fan my heart is in pain. I’m in pain that you made this song short. What a fire come back yhooo. You the only rapper I fear with my everything," he replied.
Hip hop fans are currently witnessing a digital cypher, with more rappers expected to level up too the challenge that was started by Big Zulu.
K.O who among others fired shots back with his freestyle called Omega.
In an instagram live Big Zulu shot recently thats been circulating on Twitter the rapper among other things explained there was no beef with Emtee and he admired him after he mentioned him in the diss track.
“Emtee did a big thing for Ambitouz , he did a great job not just for the label but for the music in SA. But because as people we don't have the same heart, there are those with dark hearts. He did an amazing job, I'm not fighting with him or stirring up something. He is a guy that I love, and admire. Not the others. For instance now I'm trending for something beautiful that I've done. SA is on a standstill, Hip-hop is standing up.
While other rappers are fixing their bars AKA took to his timeline saying the train can miss and he wont be taking part in hip-hop squabbles.
“I’m just focused on making the best music I can for the Megacy. I’ve spent a lot of time on beef and all types of nonsense over the past few years. I will most definitely be sitting this one out.”
