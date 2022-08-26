×

TshisaLIVE

It's epic! Tweeps react to Dame Dash on 'Podcast and Chill'

26 August 2022 - 18:00
Award-winning podcaster MacG featured another international guest this week.
Image: Instagram/MacG™

Podcast and Chill fans were thoroughly impressed with MacGyver “Mac G” Mukwevho's guest this week. 

Twitter was abuzz after Thursday's episode, in which US music exec and legend Dame Dash spoke about Kanye West vs Jay Z, being a boss, Aaliyah and gangsterism. 

Damon Anthony Dash, an entrepreneur, record executive and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, is the podcast's second international guest. 

“Dame Dash being on #podcastandchillwithmacg is epic. These guys are putting in the work. They are putting the naysayers in their place. Black excellence,” wrote one tweep.

Another said: “Interviews like Dame Dash show you just how talented Mac and Sol are. He was very closed off at the beginning and started giving a whole lot more towards the end because of how comfortable the hosts made him. I don't think you can teach that."

The first time Mac G hosted an international guest things did not go well. 

Earlier this year American singer Ari Lennox made it clear she'd never set foot in SA after her virtual interview with Mac G, describing it as “creepy”. 

Their interview took an uncomfortable turn when MacG asked her: “And where are we at right now? Is someone f**king you good right now?”

In tweets thereafter, Ari said: “Exhausted. I’m good, I promise. But as for interviews, I’m not doing them any more. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already ... I’ve been my most happiest creating music and exploring life sober. I’m not allowing anything to tamper with my peace any more.”

