“SA men who wear panties for you. That MacG shitty show I hate it I've never seen Black men celebrated like those guys for gossip mongering. You wake early in the morning to bash women especially who did nothing to you, like what content sh*t is this?”
YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase said she had built a solid brand and despite the social media trolls, she knows what she's all about.
“I do believe there is certain bad PR because things that are said can have some sort of harm on your brand but it all depends on what base you established your brand. Your work speaks for itself. Negative PR has nothing to do with how you've established your brand.”
Ntsiki took a swipe at Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners two months ago and called them “bimbos”.
The show often hits the Twitter trends list over hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka's spicy and sometimes controversial opinions.
“With all due respect, but chillers are bimbos. There is no depth or intellectual content. It is just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads,” she tweeted.
She later apologised to the listeners of the show.
Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Sol Phenduka for only being 'bold' when he 'gossips'
“There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room.”
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai took to her social saying the confident and “pun-throwing” Sol Phenduka seemed rather different when he was around YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase.
Mihlali appeared as a guest on Sol and Dineo Ranaka's breakfast show on Kaya 959 on Monday.
Sol is Mac G's co-host on their Podcast and Chill podcast and has been known to say some unsavoury things about women — one of them being Mihlali Ndamase.
“There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room,” she tweeted
In her mentions some of her followers agreed with her observation of the Kaya 959 host and DJ.
