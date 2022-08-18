×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Sol Phenduka for only being 'bold' when he 'gossips'

“There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room.”

18 August 2022 - 08:00
Ntsiki Mazwai's observation got her followers unpacking who Sol is on different work platforms.
Ntsiki Mazwai's observation got her followers unpacking who Sol is on different work platforms.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai took to her social saying the confident and “pun-throwing” Sol Phenduka seemed rather different when he was around YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase.

Mihlali appeared as a guest on Sol and Dineo Ranaka's breakfast show on Kaya 959 on Monday.

Sol is Mac G's co-host on their Podcast and Chill podcast and has been known to say some unsavoury things about women — one of them being Mihlali Ndamase. 

“There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room,” she tweeted

In her mentions some of her followers agreed with her observation of the Kaya 959 host and DJ.

“SA men who wear panties for you. That MacG shitty show I hate it I've never seen Black men celebrated like those guys for gossip mongering. You wake early in the morning to bash women especially who did nothing to you, like what content sh*t is this?”

YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase said she had built a solid brand and despite the social media trolls, she knows what she's all about. 

“I do believe there is certain bad PR because things that are said can have some sort of harm on your brand but it all depends on what base you established your brand. Your work speaks for itself. Negative PR has nothing to do with how you've established your brand.”

Ntsiki took a swipe at Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners two months ago and called them “bimbos”.

The show often hits the Twitter trends list over hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka's spicy and sometimes controversial opinions.

“With all due respect, but chillers are bimbos. There is no depth or intellectual content. It is just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads,” she tweeted.

She later apologised to the listeners of the show. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘I haven’t done anything harmful’ — Mihlali Ndamase on why her brands are sticking with her

"Your work speaks for itself. Negative PR has nothing to do with how you've established your brand."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle

'Its a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else' but like I always say' people should give ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Treat that man with respect': Slik Talk stands up for Sol Phenduka

The controversial YouTuber says Dineo Ranaka should stop talking for the bulk of her breakfast show.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kaya 959 says it has 'confidence' in Dineo and Sol's talent as a team

"We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? The Miss SA 2022 red carpet was LIT! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...