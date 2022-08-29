×

TshisaLIVE

'I’ve never met a featherweight fighter like you' — 'RHOCT' star Rushda Moosajee welcomes a new baby

29 August 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
'Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOCT)' star Rushda Moosajee speaks on her motherhood journey.
'Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOCT)' star Rushda Moosajee speaks on her motherhood journey.
Image: Instagram/ Rushda Moosajee

Congratulations are in order for Rushda Moosajee and her family after they recently welcomed a new addition to the family, Nuh Ebrahim.

The reality TV star took to her social media timeline on Thursday, revealing she gave birth to a bundle of joy five weeks ago after keeping her baby's arrival private.

It was a rollercoaster pregnancy of challenges and celebrations, a private journey enjoyed with those close and dear. ,” she wrote.

Moosajee said her motherhood journey was different this time and expressed her gratitude towards her followers who had been sending well wishes.

“As a family, together we overcame a scary time. But nothing lasts forever and with hardship comes ease. I’ve never met a featherweight fighter like you. I’ve never learnt parenting so new.

“Thank you for making your way into our lives, showing us all a new meaning of love and for completing us. You are loved by your brothers. My final child, my last born, Nuh Ebrahim I’ve loved you all my life. Dreams do come true.”

