×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Awards are overdue and well deserved' — DJ Fresh congratulates Chymamusique

02 September 2022 - 06:00
DJ Fresh lauded Chymamusique for his contribution to house music.
DJ Fresh lauded Chymamusique for his contribution to house music.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

DJ Fresh says he has always known that award-winning House DJ Chymamusique was special. 

The DJ bagged three Samas for Male artist of the year, Album of the year and Best Dance Album at the South African Music Awards.   

“I knew he was a special talent when I called him back in 2014, needing him to remix #TheLifeOfCongo For me. I sent him the song stems and an hour later he sent me a rough edit of his genius remix. This past Friday at @kulture__bw he insisted that we swap set times, and he plays before me. I told him that it’s actually an honour and a privilege to be playing opening set for him. Your 3 South African Music Awards are overdue and well deserved,” he wrote.

In his mentions the Sama winner thanked the veteran DJ.

“Thank you very much grootman ! God bless you more and more for your kindness,” he replied

After a big night at the awards ceremony that took place on Saturday (27 August) and Sunday (28 August) Chyma took to his Twitter timeline and thanked people who stuck by him since the beginning. 

“3 Samas in the bag. Lord I thank you , thanks to all my friends who worked with me from the beginning until now & everyone who loves our music.”

The news are among a few positive news that are coming out from the Samas. 

Zakes Bantwini who scored his first Sama win after 15 years in the music industry shared on his Instagram timeline recently that what was supposed to be an exciting night for him left him shocked and disappointed.

“After 15 years of a career I have given my life to, I earn my first two awards. After over 28 nominations and years of being overlooked I finally checked a major milestone in my career.

“Regrettably the Samas have broken our trust, they have devalued the honour and prestige, which the awards once stood for. There is no integrity in the way in which the show is being produced, the planning, the awarding of artists & in extending the basic courtesy of respect to the artist,” he wrote.

Reason pleads with Samro and Risa to get young creatives on board

"There's no way you are going to embarrass us and yourselves like this."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Samas due for a 'major overhaul' after harsh criticism

"I have started direct engagements with record companies and artists, and I will be proposing a major overhaul of our structure, systems and ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

‘I remain the queen of my work’ — Makhadzi on her performance at the Samas

Makhadzi fixes her crown after her performance was cut short at the Samas.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘The Samas fell off’ — Tweeps reckon the awards show missed the mark

"The standard has really gone down the drain," one tweep said about the Samas event.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Rolex as a gift & fun times! Inside Khuli Chana's 40th birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)