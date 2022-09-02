'Awards are overdue and well deserved' — DJ Fresh congratulates Chymamusique

DJ Fresh says he has always known that award-winning House DJ Chymamusique was special.

The DJ bagged three Samas for Male artist of the year, Album of the year and Best Dance Album at the South African Music Awards.

“I knew he was a special talent when I called him back in 2014, needing him to remix #TheLifeOfCongo For me. I sent him the song stems and an hour later he sent me a rough edit of his genius remix. This past Friday at @kulture__bw he insisted that we swap set times, and he plays before me. I told him that it’s actually an honour and a privilege to be playing opening set for him. Your 3 South African Music Awards are overdue and well deserved,” he wrote.

In his mentions the Sama winner thanked the veteran DJ.

“Thank you very much grootman ! God bless you more and more for your kindness,” he replied

After a big night at the awards ceremony that took place on Saturday (27 August) and Sunday (28 August) Chyma took to his Twitter timeline and thanked people who stuck by him since the beginning.

“3 Samas in the bag. Lord I thank you , thanks to all my friends who worked with me from the beginning until now & everyone who loves our music.”

The news are among a few positive news that are coming out from the Samas.

Zakes Bantwini who scored his first Sama win after 15 years in the music industry shared on his Instagram timeline recently that what was supposed to be an exciting night for him left him shocked and disappointed.

“After 15 years of a career I have given my life to, I earn my first two awards. After over 28 nominations and years of being overlooked I finally checked a major milestone in my career.

“Regrettably the Samas have broken our trust, they have devalued the honour and prestige, which the awards once stood for. There is no integrity in the way in which the show is being produced, the planning, the awarding of artists & in extending the basic courtesy of respect to the artist,” he wrote.