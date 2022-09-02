×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest ready for Mzansi to hear his diss track #CassperReply

02 September 2022 - 18:00
Cassper Nyovest hits back in his 'Cassper Reply' on Friday.
Cassper Nyovest hits back in his 'Cassper Reply' on Friday.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

The SA hip hop streets have been chaotic since Big Zulu lit a fire under rappers by dissing them to hell and back in his song 150 Bars and now it looks like Cassper Nyovest is ready to reply.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Thursday he shared a screenshot of Twitter trends of his not-yet-released song already trending on the platform. 

“Seems like the country is ready and waiting to hear the presidential speech. The #CassperReply dropping tonight at midnight. I [will] be on a flight to London... so le tlang chaila when I land gore le di bala yang. Go busy,” he tweeted.

His nemesis AKA, took to his timeline to take a jab at the rapper's fans who were often referred to as Tsipibians.

“His fans are always ready to hype whatever he drops. Knowing that some of Cassper's fans are grown-ups I feel ashamed on their behalf, like where's your dignity?”

The Put Your Hands Up rapper is out of the country and set to headline the Amafest amapiano festival.  

“This time next week I'm gonna be in London preparing to headline Amafest ... The same time next week I'm a big topic in SA regarding hip hop. Talk about versatility. King s**t. #PutYourHandsUp”

In his song, Big Zulu used his bars to attack Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Slik Talk in a five-minute audio which had 1.2-million views at the time of publishing this article. 

Since the release, K.O had responded, putting out Omega Freestyle.

Kwesta also responded to Big Zulu’s track with Quantham (First Load).

Duncan shocked fans releasing Umngcwabo in response to Big Zulu.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Zulu mocked the rappers by sharing a picture of himself on a throne and the other artist below him.

“Aw kodwa nkosi yam omunye akanayo ngisho imali yokuthenga imbuzi  ... ey isono leli Phara, kodwa ngizovele ngibe mfishane okwe khariya yakhe,”  he posted.

MORE

Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track

"Isono leli phara".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kwesta comes out guns blazing with his own diss track Quanthum (First Load)

Kwesta reminded SA why he's one of the greatest to ever do it!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA says he's not interested in doing any diss tracks as he's focused on 'the Megacy'

"I will most definitely be sitting this one out"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I started this whole sh*t’ — Cassper wants props for 'reviving' hip-hop

'I started this whole sh*t. I am in charge"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rolex as a gift & fun times! Inside Khuli Chana's 40th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...