Cassper Nyovest ready for Mzansi to hear his diss track #CassperReply

His nemesis AKA, took to his timeline to take a jab at the rapper's fans who were often referred to as Tsipibians.

“His fans are always ready to hype whatever he drops. Knowing that some of Cassper's fans are grown-ups I feel ashamed on their behalf, like where's your dignity?”

The Put Your Hands Up rapper is out of the country and set to headline the Amafest amapiano festival.

“This time next week I'm gonna be in London preparing to headline Amafest ... The same time next week I'm a big topic in SA regarding hip hop. Talk about versatility. King s**t. #PutYourHandsUp”

In his song, Big Zulu used his bars to attack Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Slik Talk in a five-minute audio which had 1.2-million views at the time of publishing this article.

Since the release, K.O had responded, putting out Omega Freestyle.

Kwesta also responded to Big Zulu’s track with Quantham (First Load).

Duncan shocked fans releasing Umngcwabo in response to Big Zulu.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Zulu mocked the rappers by sharing a picture of himself on a throne and the other artist below him.

“Aw kodwa nkosi yam omunye akanayo ngisho imali yokuthenga imbuzi ... ey isono leli Phara, kodwa ngizovele ngibe mfishane okwe khariya yakhe,” he posted.