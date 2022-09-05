Bridget de Kock (née Marshall) can't wait to live happily ever after with her husband, former Golden Lions rugby player Kobus de Kock.
The former Bachelor SA contestant revealed on Instagram recently she had tied the knot on August 20.
“And just like that we were pronounced husband and wife ... Ladies and gentlemen — Mr and Mrs de Kock,” Bridget announced.
The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, first met in 2013 in Durban through mutual friends and kept in contact on social media until they later met again by chance and went on a coffee date in Stellenbosch.
Since then they have been inseparable and madly in love.
The two stars have never ceased to gush over each other on social media about being a match made in heaven and sharing their love journey with their fans.
“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Bridget wrote in one post earlier this year.
In early July Bridget revealed she had moved to Paarl in the Western Cape to live with Kobus as they start their new chapter together.
See the snaps below:
SNAPS | Ex Bachelor SA contestant Bridget ties the knot
Image: Instagram/ Bridget Marshall
See the snaps below:
The newly weds have been flooding the timeline with pictures from their honeymoon in Greece.
Take a look at some of the images below:
