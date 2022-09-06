Major League DJz super proud after completing 75-hour set

While on their mission to "take amapiano to the world", the Major League DJz returned home from London this past weekend to make history and bring the Balcony Mix Xperience to their fans.

The award-winning producer and DJ duo hosted a 75-hour Balcony Mix Xperience from September 2 and had many in their dancing shoes until September 4 in their attempt to break the world record for the longest DJ set by a duo.

Despite having done the time, no record is officially broken yet in terms of world records as there was no-one present to officiate their success.

The star-studded event saw DJ Speedsta, rapper Tshego, Zakes Bantwini, Karyendasoul and EFF leader Julius Malema among those in attendance.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the first night, Bandile of Major League DJz said while they were exhausted from their travels, they were determined to push until the end.

“I'm tired but we are good. I love the energy of the crowd,” he said.

“The Major League Xperience is us giving back to our fans, especially the lovers of Balcony Mix. There are very select people are here. Tickets were sold out for each day so it's amazing to see the turnout. People appreciate the culture we bring to them.”