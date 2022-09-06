×

TshisaLIVE

Major League DJz super proud after completing 75-hour set

06 September 2022 - 15:57
Joy Mphande Journalist
Major League DJz are making history.
Image: Twitter

While on their mission to "take amapiano to the world", the Major League DJz returned home from London this past weekend to make history and bring the Balcony Mix Xperience to their fans.

The award-winning producer and DJ duo hosted a 75-hour Balcony Mix Xperience from September 2 and had many in their dancing shoes until September 4 in their attempt to break the world record for the longest DJ set by a duo.

Despite having done the time, no record is officially broken yet in terms of world records as there was no-one present to officiate their success. 

The star-studded event saw DJ Speedsta, rapper Tshego, Zakes Bantwini, Karyendasoul and EFF leader Julius Malema among those in attendance.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the first night, Bandile of Major League DJz said while they were exhausted from their travels, they were determined to push until the end.

“I'm tired but we are good. I love the energy of the crowd,” he said.

“The Major League Xperience is us giving back to our fans, especially the lovers of Balcony Mix. There are very select people are here. Tickets were sold out for each day so it's amazing to see the turnout. People appreciate the culture we bring to them.”

As usual, the duo were alternating and at times playing their set together.

Bandile said they wanted to make sure the event would also act as a platform for new artists.

“We are sharing sets with young upcoming artists, not just those who are known. We wanted to give back to the culture. The same way people gave back with me coming up, people like Euphonik, Black Coffee and others, so I have to give back to the culture as well  give them a platform to grow.”

Major League DJz collaborated with Grade Africa and Valhalla by Tony Junior for limited edition merchandise sold on the night of the event.

“We have two collaborations which are about pushing streetwear, the brand and culture. They don't just leave with the memory of the night, people have something to take with them,” Bandile said.

While this Balcony Mix has set the bar high, Banele said they are planning to take it up a notch in the coming year.

“We're going to take it on tour next year to different countries across the world and build from there as a vehicle to build amapiano.”

