SNAPS | Cassper Nyovest parties with Busta Rhymes and Dave Chapelle

You know that thing on Twitter where if you don't have a video or pictures of what you did, it didn't happen?
Cassper Nyovest is unbothered and is there on his Twitter timeline reminiscing about how he partied up a storm with American rapper Busta Rhymes.
He said he took no pictures because cellphones were not allowed.
Cassper was in London for AmaFest, the largest open air festival in the UK dedicated to the love of the amapiano genre.
“Honoured by an invite from a good friend and it turned into a legendary night. Not only did I party with ma dude Dave Chappelle but I got lit with Chris Rock, Busta Rhymes, Giggs, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Derek Chisora & Splif. No cameras allowed in the party so I have no pictures,” he tweeted.
The rapper then went on in a separate tweet about his time with Busta and how they were the last to leave a club.
“Me and Busta chopped it up so long that we ended up being the last two people to leave the club. Great f***ing night, great f***ing energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true. God is good.”
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Check out the snaps from the “epic” night (swipe left to spot your fave).
Wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane also rubbed shoulders with American stars earlier this year.
The pair headed out to the US e for the Legendz of the Streetz tour where Andile was the opening act for the St Louis, Missouri leg of the tour.
Andile shared the stage with hip hop legends Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina and DJ Drama.
Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman couldn't help but be proud of her son's milestone. She said this was the beginning of a new chapter for his career.
“This is how it has all started. Rehearsal on such a big stage was a scary moment for my son Andile, but trust me we are pushing on and he is flying the SA flag very high. I was even surprised myself. Andile, mommy is super proud of you.”
