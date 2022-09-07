Tol A** Mo announces he's coming out of comedy retirement after three years

Tol A** Mo took to Instagram on Tuesday revealing that his decision to exit the stand-up comedy scene was because it cost him friendships, but promised this time around he would give it his all after the lessons he'd learnt.

“I can't believe that I am going back on stage again after 3 yrs of getting to know myself and my ancestors better. I left the industry because it cost me so many people that I considered to be my friends,” he wrote.

“I learnt the hard way that when days are dark friends are few. But it also was a lesson I needed to learn. I promise to give you the best of me every time I step on stage and in front of the camera. It's good to be back and I thank God for showing me the way. I live and die for stand up comedy, that's why I have tatted on my arm #Tolassmocomedy.”