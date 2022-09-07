×

TshisaLIVE

Tol A** Mo announces he's coming out of comedy retirement after three years

07 September 2022 - 10:59
Joy Mphande Journalist
Mongezi 'Tol A** Mo' Mahlangu is returning to stand-up comedy.
Image: Instagram/ Mongezi Mahlangu

Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu has decided to make a comeback on the comedy scene.

In 2019, the comedian announced he had decided to drop the mic after 15 years of stand-up “to move on to other things in life”, saying he preferred not to explain himself but rather use his comedy production company to help give a platform to other comedians.

Tol A** Mo took to Instagram on Tuesday revealing that his decision to exit the stand-up comedy scene was because it cost him friendships, but promised this time around he would give it his all after the lessons he'd learnt. 

“I can't believe that I am going back on stage again after 3 yrs of getting to know myself and my ancestors better. I left the industry because it cost me so many people that I considered to be my friends,” he wrote.

“I learnt the hard way that when days are dark friends are few. But it also was a lesson I needed to learn. I promise to give you the best of me every time I step on stage and in front of the camera. It's good to be back and I thank God for showing me the way. I live and die for stand up comedy, that's why I have tatted on my arm #Tolassmocomedy.”

The comedian's return comes after he issued a statement in early August celebrating his acquittal on a rape charge laid by Lerato Moloi.

In 2020, model and actress Lerato alleged on Twitter he had raped her in 2014.

After the acquittal, Mongezi expressed his plans to sue Lerato for defamation of character.

“As such, I am currently pursuing charges of slander, defamation of character as well as malicious prosecution and civil charges to cover total legal costs incurred and comprehensive loss of income suffered during this time, against Ms Moloi,”  he said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

