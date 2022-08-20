In a separate tweet Priddy went for the jugular when it comes to Cassper.
“You’re 30+ KGs heavier than me and I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv & Big Zulu when they wanted to fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, lose weight & lets go! I’m ready for you,” he replied to Cassper.
Cassper challenged Priddy to sign the contract that would get the ball rolling
“I heard you’ve started training for me. Make sure you train hard cause I’m coming for a knockout .@ItsPriddyUgly Sign the contract! Let’s go.”
WATCH | Priddy Ugly to Cassper: 'You out of shape, lose weight & let's go'
Image: Instagram/ Priddy Ugly
Could there be another boxing match on the cards for Cassper Nyovest? The back and forth between rappers Cassper and Priddy Ugly seems to be throwing major hints in that direction.
Priddy has came out guns blazing and showed Cassper Nyovest he was not afraid of getting into the ring with him.
Taking to his Twitter to reply to Cassper's second challenge, he shared a hilarious video of American rapper Rick Ross who can be heard saying people that make noise are doing so to “put fear in the opponent's heart”.
In a separate tweet Priddy went for the jugular when it comes to Cassper.
“You’re 30+ KGs heavier than me and I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv & Big Zulu when they wanted to fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, lose weight & lets go! I’m ready for you,” he replied to Cassper.
Cassper challenged Priddy to sign the contract that would get the ball rolling
“I heard you’ve started training for me. Make sure you train hard cause I’m coming for a knockout .@ItsPriddyUgly Sign the contract! Let’s go.”
He also explained to the rapper in their first round of Twitter exchanges that he was the one who wanted to get into the ring with him.
“I called cause I am man of my word. You once tweeted saying you want to get in the ring with me cause everyone was ducking. Size wise, I'm way bigger than you, skill wise I am way more experienced than you. You easy money for me, but if you really sure you want to do this, let's rock!!”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Is this a joke or o serious?'- Cassper hopes DJ Cleo wants to fight him in the ring
'Seems to me like you the scared one' — Priddy Ugly wants to fight Cassper
‘I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream’ — Priddy Ugly
Priddy and Bontle are the Jay and Bey of Mzansi says Ntsiki Mazwai
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos