×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Priddy Ugly to Cassper: 'You out of shape, lose weight & let's go'

20 August 2022 - 16:00
Priddy Ugly said Cassper ducked media personality Siv Ngesi and Big Zulu when they challenged his to a boxing match.
Priddy Ugly said Cassper ducked media personality Siv Ngesi and Big Zulu when they challenged his to a boxing match.
Image: Instagram/ Priddy Ugly

Could there be another boxing match on the cards for Cassper Nyovest? The back and forth between rappers Cassper and Priddy Ugly seems to be throwing major hints in that direction.

Priddy has came out guns blazing and showed Cassper Nyovest he was not afraid of getting into the ring with him.

Taking to his Twitter to reply to Cassper's second challenge, he shared a hilarious video of American rapper Rick Ross who can be heard saying people that make noise are doing so  to “put fear in the opponent's heart”.

In a separate tweet Priddy went for the jugular when it comes to Cassper.

“You’re 30+ KGs heavier than me and I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv & Big Zulu when they wanted to fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, lose weight & lets go! I’m ready for you,” he replied to Cassper.

Cassper challenged Priddy to sign the contract that would get the ball rolling

“I heard you’ve started training for me. Make sure you train hard cause I’m coming for a knockout .@ItsPriddyUgly Sign the contract! Let’s go.”

He also explained to the rapper in their first round of Twitter exchanges that he was the one who wanted to get into the ring with him. 

“I called cause I am man of my word. You once tweeted saying you want to get in the ring with me cause everyone was ducking. Size wise, I'm way bigger than you, skill wise I am way more experienced than you. You easy money for me, but if you really sure you want to do this, let's rock!!”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

'Is this a joke or o serious?'- Cassper hopes DJ Cleo wants to fight him in the ring

Cassper said he's never one to back down from a fight.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Seems to me like you the scared one' — Priddy Ugly wants to fight Cassper

"If you 'Iron Mike' for real. You can't be fighting people who can't fight," Priddy Ugly tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream’ — Priddy Ugly

"I never needed 5K retweets and likes telling me how amazing I am to know my worth."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Priddy and Bontle are the Jay and Bey of Mzansi says Ntsiki Mazwai

Kahle kahle that couple is the pan African Jay and B.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | MaMkhize spoils the Royal AM Ladies with a pamper session TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000