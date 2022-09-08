Minnie acquired a part-ownership of the luxury venue that caters for more than 300 patrons and has been planning the venture for nearly a year.
SNAPS | Minnie Dlamini launches premium lifestyle lounge
Image: Masi Losi
Minnie Dlamini is hoping to revive the entertainment industry with her new business venture.
The media personality launched a luxurious bar lounge, The Mansion, in Centurion on Wednesday evening, hosting some of Mzansi's elites for a night of hip-hop, amapiano and R&B.
The first night line-up, which was a teaser of the type of artists expected to perform at the establishment, saw renowned stars such as Musa keys and DJ Maphorisa take the stage.
“I'm excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place, but also emerging new talent, which is very important, and to be a part of the culture of growing this industry in the way that actually puts money in artists' pockets.” Minnie told TshisaLIVE.
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize
“Minnie is my younger sister and I'm always championing women standing up for themselves. Seeing Minnie stepping into partnerships and business means a lot to me and I'm here to support her.
“All the young women that are coming up, they need to see that women can do it for themselves,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Abudul Khoza
“When I see abantu base kaya from KZN it's always important to support them in whatever they do and Minnie is one person who has always proven herself in whatever she does.
“It makes a lot of sense because she is an innovative human being, she can take such a business venture to great heights, so she is the perfect person to do such a thing. I can only wish her the best.”
Thabsie
“Minnie is doing some incredible things and paving the way for us strong black women to move into spaces we've never moved into before. I'm super proud of her.”
Kwenzo Pholoba
“I think what she's doing is amazing; she's inspiring a lot of young ladies, especially from Durban.”
Catch a glimpse of what went down at the launch below:
The Mansion, which targets a young affluent African market, will host a series of theme party nights from Thursday to Sunday and will be open seven days a week.
Bookings can be made exclusively via Whatsapp +2781 879 4596.
