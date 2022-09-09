Lloyd Cele denies claims that he and his family could be losing their home

Idols SA season 6 runner-up Lloyd Cele has slammed claims that he is losing his family home.

This after ZiMoja news alleged the singer was taken to the South Gauteng High Court by a top bank for failing to keep up with repayments of a R1.8m loan he obtained from the bank in 2013.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lloyd said the allegations were fake news.

“I don't know anything about that, and I'm quite surprised that they wrote such. Where did they get all this information from? It's not true, and it's actually quite depressing that they release things that are not researched properly,” he said.