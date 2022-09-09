Lloyd Cele denies claims that he and his family could be losing their home
Idols SA season 6 runner-up Lloyd Cele has slammed claims that he is losing his family home.
This after ZiMoja news alleged the singer was taken to the South Gauteng High Court by a top bank for failing to keep up with repayments of a R1.8m loan he obtained from the bank in 2013.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lloyd said the allegations were fake news.
“I don't know anything about that, and I'm quite surprised that they wrote such. Where did they get all this information from? It's not true, and it's actually quite depressing that they release things that are not researched properly,” he said.
Since making his debut on Idols SA in 2010, Lloyd Cele has made a name for himself in the music industry.
He uses his voice to shed light on social issues around the world.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lloyd recalled how he's shown appreciation to healthcare workers and the influence on social media, among other issues.
“When my children are older and they listen to my music. I want to make sure I send a positive message for them and that it helps them to think differently and that it leaves a positive legacy,” he said.
“You have to be able to stand up for your own beliefs and values and integrity, instead of allowing people to dictate how you show up. Remain true to yourself and live life to the best of your ability.”