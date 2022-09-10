×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Bianca Naidoo’s 40th birthday celebration

10 September 2022 - 10:00
Late rapper Riky Rick's life partner Bianca Naidoo recently turned 40
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

Riky Rick’s life partner Bianca Naidoo recently celebrated her 40th birthday and the late rapper’s friend Mome Mahlangu was there by her side. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline Mome shared snaps of the moment they shared with the businesswoman and thanked Riky Rick’s mom. 

“Mama J the best mamkhulu anyone can ask for, when I grow up I want to be like you. We love u,” wrote Mome.

Mome is one of Riky’s longtime friends and she has been lifting Riky’s widow Bianca with love and light.

On her Instagram, she posted a photo of Riky’s beautiful widow, telling her just how much she loves her and how she will never forget how much Riky loved the mother of his children.

I love you. I remember when Rikhado met you and he was scared to introduce you. Took a while then Maik came and he was like 'yoh she scared of you'. I can’t believe it’s nine years. You are the most stable, consistent, courageous, loving, strong woman I know. He loved you so much and was selective with who gets closer to you.”

The musician and fashion maverick was honoured by Laduma Ngxokolo's Maxhosa in his show for the Autumn/Winter collection titled  “Alkebulan” and held on Youth Day at its studio in the Johannesburg CBD.

Bianca loves the collection because it encapsulates who Riky Rick was.

“The collection was a great representation of Riky. He was bold and edgy and wasn’t afraid to take risks fashion-wise. I know he would have loved every single piece and would certainly have added these to his personal collection.”

Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick

"I am most proud of the fact that Riky’s fashion sense and style inspired people to be themselves," said Riky Rick's widow.
