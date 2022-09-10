SNAPS | Inside Bianca Naidoo’s 40th birthday celebration

Riky Rick’s life partner Bianca Naidoo recently celebrated her 40th birthday and the late rapper’s friend Mome Mahlangu was there by her side.

Taking to her Instagram timeline Mome shared snaps of the moment they shared with the businesswoman and thanked Riky Rick’s mom.

“Mama J the best mamkhulu anyone can ask for, when I grow up I want to be like you. We love u,” wrote Mome.

Mome is one of Riky’s longtime friends and she has been lifting Riky’s widow Bianca with love and light.

On her Instagram, she posted a photo of Riky’s beautiful widow, telling her just how much she loves her and how she will never forget how much Riky loved the mother of his children.