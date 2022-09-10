There's another blushing bride-to-be in celebville after Thato Mosehle revealed she will soon be walking down the aisle.
The Miss SA first runner up and Miss Supranational second runner up 2021 took to her Instagram timeline revealing she is engaged.
Thato shared pictures from her white and pink themed bridal shower at MINT Apartments with her close friends and family members.
Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss SA 2020 Top 5 contestant Melissa Nayimuli were spotted among those celebrating her milestone.
“I’m filled with so much gratitude to God for blessing me with all these amazing women. We laughed, we cried, we talked, we danced and we prayed, I’ll forever cherish last night.
“I love you all so much. Special thank you to my maid of honour @tshepangmotete and my sister @g.a.b.b.y_mazibuko for making sure the night was beautiful.”
In another post, she alluded her wedding day is quickly approaching
“The big day is almost here; the excitement is getting worse!”
SNAPS | Inside former Miss SA runner up Thato Mosehle’s bridal shower
Image: Instagram/ Thato Mosehle via OneTwo Photography
There's another blushing bride-to-be in celebville after Thato Mosehle revealed she will soon be walking down the aisle.
The Miss SA first runner up and Miss Supranational second runner up 2021 took to her Instagram timeline revealing she is engaged.
Thato shared pictures from her white and pink themed bridal shower at MINT Apartments with her close friends and family members.
Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss SA 2020 Top 5 contestant Melissa Nayimuli were spotted among those celebrating her milestone.
“I’m filled with so much gratitude to God for blessing me with all these amazing women. We laughed, we cried, we talked, we danced and we prayed, I’ll forever cherish last night.
“I love you all so much. Special thank you to my maid of honour @tshepangmotete and my sister @g.a.b.b.y_mazibuko for making sure the night was beautiful.”
In another post, she alluded her wedding day is quickly approaching
“The big day is almost here; the excitement is getting worse!”
Thato has not revealed the identity of her hubby-to-be after she accepted his proposal in November last year.
But she's made it clear she's found the love of her life.
“I’ve found the one my soul loves. I said yes! ”
MORE:
'I hope I made you proud': Thato Mosehle reflects on historic Miss Supranational journey
WATCH | Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle’s father jokes he may charge R5m for her lobola
IN PICS | All of Thato Mosehle's outfits from the Miss Supranational finale
SA's Thato Mosehle makes the Top 3 of the Miss Supranational pageant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos