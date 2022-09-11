Natasha Thahane is mourning the loss of her grandmother
Actress Natasha Thahane is mourning the death of her grandmother.
When being interviewed Natasha always shared how much her mother and grandmother meant to her and that they played a role in who she has become.
Taking to Instagram, she shared moments she had with her gran when she was still alive, from being around family members, and her baby shower earlier this year.
Her grandma died on Friday, 2 September.
“Rest in Perfect Peace My Darling . You will always be loved Gogo. Lala uphumle,” she wrote on her timeline.
Her followers comforted her in the difficult time she is going through.
“Ncaaaw May Her beautiful soul Rest In Peace. I remember seeing her on Mother’s Day at Life Grand, she was having the time of her life busy dancing and singing along to the live band,” replied a follower.
Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and her baby. She closed her comment section to stop trolls in their tracks.
“This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour. ”
