TshisaLIVE

'I promise to not exploit him' — Makhadzi adds Dr Malinga to her one-woman show line-up

12 September 2022 - 07:11
Joy Mphande Journalist
Limpopo-born star Makhadzi wants to help Dr Malinga recover from Covid-19 slump.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Makhadzi has added Dr Malinga to her upcoming one-woman show line-up.

This after Dr Malinga had an emotional interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill speaking of his woes after Sars contacted him about his more than R2m debt.

While Mzansi has been making donations to the star after his sit-down, Makhadzi has also had a hand in the contributions. 

The Limpopo-born star took to her timeline on Friday revealing she reached out to Dr Malinga saying she wanting wanted to support him.

I would like Dr Malinga to come perform at my one-woman show. I sent a DM for sure he didn’t see it. I really want to support him from bottom of my heart. Anyone with management contact please DM me.” she wrote.

Makhadzi later revealed she had added him to her one-women show line-up, promising not to exploit him.

“I finally got Dr Malinga. I promise to not exploit him but to share the little I have with him. God must bless and protect us artists we have been going through a lot during Covid-19. We all suffered.” 

Makhadzi's one-woman show is set to take place on October 1 in Makhuvha Stadium, Thohoyandou.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she plans to give her people a show they deserve.

“I’m humbled and very excited to be hosting a show in my hometown. It’s always been one of my goals to do so and give my people back home a show they will always remember.

“The process was a lot easier compared to my previous experiences. Having that one-woman show at my hometown was motivation enough and I want to make sure I deliver and give my people a show they deserve.”

