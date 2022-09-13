‘Never forget I am an Emmy nominated' — Tol A** Mo flexes on ‘fake humble’ peers

As Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu makes his comeback to the comedy scene, he wants his fellow comedians to put some respect on his name.
His return comes after he decided to drop the mic after 15 years.
The comedian took to his Instagram timeline reflecting on how he had been learning the skill of writing comedy material as he's mostly leaned towards freestyle when on stage.
In the post, Tol A** Mo spoke of how he relays his childhood memories of growing up in a polygamist family, among other things.
“Before I go on stage I have to remind myself of all the crazy childhood memories, because trust, I was the most naughty, notorious, get the hell out of my face type kid in my family, so I had multiple arse whippings from 80% of the adult population in my family and punishment I had to go through which was mostly hard labour and other stuff you would never believe.
“I share my pain so that you can relate and laugh with me about good and bad times that we, as people, go through every day; that's the only way I know how to give you a good show. I will always tell you the truth because that's where true humour is produced. I perform the whole show in my mind first, then I aim to do it even better when I get on stage.”
The comedian reminded his followers that he was once nominated for an Emmy.
“I'm done with fake humble n*ggas, we in this for one thing, so no need to hide or duck and dive around me. I couldn't care less, never forget that I am an Emmy nominated internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, husband, father and Gobela, so put some respect on my name. I'm back! Thokozane.”
Read the full post below:
