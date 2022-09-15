×

TshisaLIVE

Blxckie 'super-excited' for bigger things after BET nomination

15 September 2022 - 06:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rapper Blxckie gets first BET award nomination.
Image: Instagram/ Blxckie

Congratulations are in order for Blxckie after he bagged his first BET nomination for Best International Flow Award.

The rapper is nominated alongside Benjamin Epps, Black Sherif, Central Cee, Haviah Mighty, Knucks, le Juiice, Nadia Nakai and Tasha & Tracie.

After nearly four years in the music industry, Blxckie told TshisaLIVE he was happy to be recognised internationally for his work. 

“It puts me in a position to know that people around the world are listening to my music.  I've always been into music and imagined myself in different platforms and spaces in music, but being here and nominated on international stages proved a lot,” he said.

“It's super-exciting because it gives space for bigger things to happen.”

This year has been a big one for Blxckie. He won a Sama and gold and platinum plaques.

The Kwenzekile hitmaker now headlines with some of Mzansi's hip-hop greats and feels he entered the game at the perfect time to shake things up.

“I think every single year there's a young artist that comes through with a different energy after watching for a long time and figuring out their space and their gap. That was the same thing AKA and Nasty C, among others, did when coming up. They changed the game and I'm hoping I can open doors for the next young artists out there to take it to bigger heights.” 

Reacting to her nomination, Nadia Nakai, representing Zimbabwe, said on her timeline: “Guys! I've been nominated for a BET hip hop award for Best International Flow! Thank You @bet_africa This taught me to never let anyone discourage you from doing what you love! No matter what they say! Even if they didn't believe in you, It doesn't matter because God did! Keep going! I'm a BET nominee baaaaaaby!!!”

