In December 2021, Cassper knocked out YouTuber Slik Talk in his first boxing match.
In April this year, Cassper lost to actor and musician NaakMusiQ in the #CelebCity boxing match, shocking those who thought the rapper would snatch the win.
While fans expected a rematch between the two stars, it was later called off, and Priddy Ugly stepped up to the plat.
He is confident he has what it takes to win against Cassper.
“You’re 30+. KG is heavier than me and I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv and Big Zulu when they wanted fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight and you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you are out of shape. Lose weight lets go! I’m ready for you.”
‘If I lose I quit boxing forever’ — Cassper hypes match with Priddy Ugly
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest has vowed to quit boxing should he lose to his next opponent.
Ahead of his match with Priddy Ugly on October 1, the rapper took to his timeline to lay his ultimatums for his next boxing match: If he loses, he'll never do boxing again and if he wins, he's challenged Big Zulu to get in the ring with him.
“I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on October 1. That is in two weeks' at Sun Arena Pretoria. If I lose I will quit boxing forever. If I win, I want to fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so I will step up. But first, Priddy Ugly. October 1. Sun Arena.
“Get your tickets. Let’s go. Went to the UK and met up with UK's Mike Tyson, as they call him, just for a few tips on the Peekaboo style of boxing. Shout,” he wrote.
