TshisaLIVE

Toya Delazy vows not to be a toxic parent

18 September 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Latoya 'Toya Delazy' Buthelezi has opened up about parenting as a new mom.
Image: Instagram/Toya Delazy

Toxic parenting — constantly instilling guilt or fear in a child — can negatively shape a youngster's life, and Toya Delazy is determined to break the cycle.

Toya and her wife Alisson Chaig welcomed their first child in May.

The Pump It On hitmaker took to her timeline to call out the trend.

Most black parents think disagreeing with them is a form of disrespect. That's a toxic communication cycle I'm determined to break. In my own family. #familyvalues #generationalhealing,” she wrote. 

In a lengthy Instagram post the singer spoke of her and Alisson's fulfilment now they are finally living their dream of being parents after working “tirelessly ... despite a world of differences”.

Becoming a mom as a performing artist is one of the most transformational experiences, full of many lessons, Toya said.

“I actively have to work on balancing my life between career, motherhood and love ... This journey is teaching me presence and time management on a level I never knew I could reach ... We don't have a lot of young lesbian families or young families in general around us in the city,” she wrote.

“We had to hit the ground running, learning on the go — this path has taught us faith, the power of chosen family, and has empowered our purpose, connection and belonging — no matter what's going on out there.”

Having overcome various challenges and successfully starting a family, Toya feels at peace and hopes her life will be an example for the generation that comes after her.

“I am so happy now, the peace of mind I have now makes up for everything I lost. I have learnt so much and all I want to do is to pass this energy on to the next generation.”

