WATCH | ‘Gomora’ cast and crew celebrate Connie Chiume Safta win

The cast and crew of Gomora recently celebrated veteran actress Connie Chiume, giving her flowers while she still can smell them.

The veteran actress was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the recent Safta ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram timeline Sanaa Mchunu shared the emotional moment as the stars congratulated Connie for her award she received.

“Yesterday we celebrated our Queen Lifetime Achievement winner baba Safta 2022 halala Connie halala,” she wrote.

Taking to her own Instagram timeline Connie thanked her colleagues.

“To my colleagues at Gomora you have touched my hearts! I love all of you! May we continue to inspire and touch our people e... may we all continue to grow,” she wrote.

The seasoned actress is also set to receive a Hollywood African Prestigious Award in the US on October 29. Looking back on her journey, she said she has been blessed with many highlights.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the Gomora star said this was a pat on the back for her.

“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award I am getting from overseas.