‘Like, who you talking about exactly?’ — AKA touches Reason in his studio

It's not every day that rappers want clarity on lines in rap songs and actually voice it out, but Reason wants AKA to balance him quickly about his verse on Lemons.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday the rapper stirred the pot when he said a line in AKA's new single was "problematic" and he needed him to explain himself.
“Hearing AKA say 'Thank God they showed their true colours/Switched up piano like vultures' is problematic to me. Especially from a hip hop artist saying this on an Afro-beat record. Like, who you talking about exactly? Give me examples,” he tweeted.
In a bid to explain himself in a separate tweet on why the line confuses him, he said AKA should explain why he is the only one allowed to switch genres.
“031 Choppa, Big Zulu, Costa, Blxckie, Reason, Kwesta are all hip hop artists who make piano. Does that line mean AKA considers all of us as vultures for that? Like? You make Afrobeat records my nigga. Why are you the only one who can 'switch' genres.”
In a note last year to the late hip-hop legends HHP and Pro Kid, Reason said they had effortlessly merged hip hop with the “kasi culture”.
“You guys taught us to take this rap s**t, and blend it with our own sounds for our people to love and enjoy us so much that they would embrace us when we take it to the world. You guys effortlessly brought American hip hop culture and kasi culture together. We loved you for it. Respected you for it. We even gave you awards and screamed your songs at the top of our lungs for it. Yet, today we argue,” he wrote.
