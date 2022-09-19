Lumko was multitalented and also dabbled in acting and producing. They appeared in the telenovela Inkaba, in the e.tv anthology series Mzansi Love and had a guest appearance in Vuzu’s sitcom Check-Coast.
Memorial service for Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela announced
Image: Instagram/Lumko Johnson
The life of Lumko “Johnson” Leqela will be commemorated by family, friends and industry colleagues on Tuesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.
The former YoTV presenter has been described as stylish and larger than life, with a heart of gold.
The family of the content producer and TV presenter confirmed their death last week, though the cause of death is yet to be announced.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela,” they said.
Lumko first entered the public realm as a young teenager on the popular SABC1 platform YoTV, then went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio production and the media at large.
Lumko Johnson’s long-time friend Samkelo Ndlovu pens heartbreaking goodbye letter
Lumko was multitalented and also dabbled in acting and producing. They appeared in the telenovela Inkaba, in the e.tv anthology series Mzansi Love and had a guest appearance in Vuzu’s sitcom Check-Coast.
The death of the media personality left many of their loved ones and fans heartbroken.
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu, who was their best friend, broke her silence on the death of the media personality. She took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, saying she had been inconsolable since the news broke and struggled to put her grief into words.
“I’m so sad, Lumko. My heart aches because I’ll never see you again in this life. That I’ll never hear your silly laugh or random but interesting music facts every time a song comes on. Your honesty and consistent care for me. That I’ll never hear you call out my full name Samkelo Ndlovu over the phone when I answer, like you always do,” she posted.
