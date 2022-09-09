AKA’s reaction to an unconsented kiss from a male fan has left other fans in stitches.
A video of the rapper's recent encounter with musician Chris The Billionaire backstage at the Spring Jump Off 2022 has been making the rounds on social media.
In the video, an unidentified man is see hugging AKA, who is in a relationship with Nadia Nakai, before kissing his cheek.
When AKA objects, the man references the Italian (kisses on both cheeks) style of greeting as the reason behind his gesture.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | AKA reacts to a man greeting him with a kiss ‘the Italian way’
Image: Instagram/ AKA
AKA’s reaction to an unconsented kiss from a male fan has left other fans in stitches.
A video of the rapper's recent encounter with musician Chris The Billionaire backstage at the Spring Jump Off 2022 has been making the rounds on social media.
In the video, an unidentified man is see hugging AKA, who is in a relationship with Nadia Nakai, before kissing his cheek.
When AKA objects, the man references the Italian (kisses on both cheeks) style of greeting as the reason behind his gesture.
Watch the video below:
This is not the first fiasco in which AKA has found himself.
In December 2019 he claimed a male fan attempted to kiss him after his performance.
In the post AKA spoke about how he felt after the moment and said the fan deserved to be slapped for his action. He said he was grateful he was able to compose himself and not react.
“Last night I got off stage and hugged some fan. Do you know what this guy does? He tries to kiss me on the mouth. Instead of actually hitting him in the face, I told him he actually deserved to get hit in the face. Controlled my temper like a champ. Super proud of myself,” he said.
‘90% of the deals that exist today are because of that collaboration’ — AKA on the impact of his collab with Cruz
LOL! Tweeps roast AKA’s prawn curry and compare his cooking to Mboweni’s
Here’s why you soon won’t see AKA’s face on your favourite bottles
‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ Zinhle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos