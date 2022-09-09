×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA reacts to a man greeting him with a kiss ‘the Italian way’

09 September 2022 - 13:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rapper AKA reacts to a male fan kissing his cheek.
Rapper AKA reacts to a male fan kissing his cheek.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA’s reaction to an unconsented kiss from a male fan has left other fans in stitches. 

A video of the rapper's recent encounter with musician Chris The Billionaire backstage at the Spring Jump Off 2022 has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, an unidentified man is see hugging AKA, who is in a relationship with Nadia Nakai, before kissing his cheek.

When AKA objects, the man references the Italian (kisses on both cheeks) style of greeting as the reason behind his gesture. 

Watch the video below:

This is not the first fiasco in which AKA has found himself. 

In December 2019 he claimed a male fan attempted to kiss him after his performance. 

In the post AKA spoke about how he felt after the moment and said the fan deserved to be slapped for his action. He said he was grateful  he was able to compose himself and not react. 

Last night I got off stage and hugged some fan. Do you know what this guy does? He tries to kiss me on the mouth. Instead of actually hitting him in the face, I told him he actually deserved to get hit in the face. Controlled my temper like a champ. Super proud of myself,” he said.

‘90% of the deals that exist today are because of that collaboration’ — AKA on the impact of his collab with Cruz​

AKA shares his thoughts on the impact he believes his collaboration with Cruz Vodka had on the industry.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LOL! Tweeps roast AKA’s prawn curry and compare his cooking to Mboweni’s

Tweeps are seemingly unimpressed with AKA's cooking skills after they saw his ingredients for prawn curry.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Here’s why you soon won’t see AKA’s face on your favourite bottles

"While the Cruz brands will forever remain both in my heart and my bar, I’ve taken the decision to evolve my business and will be launching my own ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ Zinhle

AKA shuts down trolls taking aim at Nadia Nakai after he posted a picture of his baby mama.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Cassper Nyovest parties with Busta Rhymes and Dave Chapelle TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Tokoloshe & dark magic secrets, Gogo Skhotheni leaves nothing unsaid on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have always identified as a woman but never embraced it' — Selbeyonce Mkhize ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Jesse Clegg's wife Dani dies after battle with cancer TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'