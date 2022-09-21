‘I was his safe space’ — Riky Rick’s life partner Bianca reflects on their love

Riky Rick's life partner Bianca Naidoo recently spoke about life without the rapper and how she holds on to the memories when the emptiness threatens to overtake her.
Speaking exclusively to Nounouche online magazine, Riky Rick's life partner opened up about how she's been floating since she lost the love of her life and how she had to force herself to allow herself to feel and grieve.
“I thank God it was me who was given these 10 years to give him the love and support he deserved. I believe I was put there for that time so he could carry out his mission. What comes after for me, I am not sure yet.”
Bianca is forever grateful to Riky for what he taught her about the beauty of love.
“When I think back on our time together, everything we did, he had a way of making me feel important, always. I knew when to back off and when to put on pressure in a gentle and loving way. I was his safe space and he was mine. There was so much respect. He treated me like a queen and gave me love I had never experienced.”
Bianca also talked about how their son Maik is coping and how they are taking their time to ensure Riky Rick's legacy never dies.
Read the full interview here.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick
Bianca has not allowed the avalanche of emotions to sway her from ensuring Riky Rick lives on in the things he loved and to which he devoted his life.
Earlier this year Riky was honoured by Laduma Ngxokolo's Maxhosa in his show for the Autumn/Winter collection titled “Alkebulan” and held on Youth Day at its studio in the Johannesburg CBD.
Bianca said she loved the collection because it encapsulated who Riky Rick was.
“The collection was a great representation of Riky. He was bold and edgy and wasn’t afraid to take risks fashion-wise. I know he would have loved every single piece and would certainly have added these to his personal collection.
“I am most proud of the fact that Riky’s fashion sense and style inspired people to be themselves, to express themselves through fashion. Young people are curating their fashion and accessories in a way that is so creative. It’s amazing to see them carefully put together their combos with such fine detail,” she told TshisaLIVE.
