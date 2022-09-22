×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Doesn’t always end well' — Minnie Dlamini confirms her company is liquidated

22 September 2022 - 07:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Minnie Dlamini addressed the elephant in the room.
Minnie Dlamini addressed the elephant in the room.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini has shared the truth behind the end of her skincare range, MD.

In an interview with YouTuber Nono D, Minnie revealed she had to liquidate her company, adding the experience was a major  learning curve for her.

“Things happen, you work with people ... doesn’t always end well. But yeah, it was a great learning curve for me and with everything that happens in life, I always say that it is a learning curve and an opportunity to learn how to do things better.”

She said owning brands does not necessarily mean you get a huge piece of the pie.

“That experience taught me what retail space looks like. Who are the people that make the most money. You know, we get so excited about owning equity and owning a brand, but that might not necessarily be where the money is.”

Minnie launched her skincare range in 2019, saying at the time it was five years in the making.

The products — body lotion, body wash and soap — came in three variants: Cocoa Crystal, which was her favourite, was specifically formulated for dry skin; Rose Quartz was for normal skin and Tropical Topaz catered for oily skin.

Watch the interview below:

Not one to be put down by the failure of a business, Minnie recently launched a new venture, a premium lifestyle establishment called The Mansion.

“I'm excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place, but also emerging new talent, which is very important, and to be a part of the culture of growing this industry in the way that actually puts money in artists' pockets,” Minnie told TshisaLIVE at the launch.

On Instagram, Minnie shared the business is a part of her rebirth.

“Spring is the season of rebirth, so I saw it only fitting that I introduce you to my latest business venture @themansionsa,” she started off her caption.

“After a few years of turmoil in the industry because of lockdown, I want the space to be a place where we put money in the pockets of our artists by booking incredible DJs and performers and celebrating the best of our incredible entertainment industry. It’s all about the vibes at The Mansion.

“Thank you to everyone who made the launch event a success. My partners & team for the past few months working on the project. S/O to my fabulous guests in attendance and all the DJs who carried us through the evening. Here’s to more nights to remember at The Mansion.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SNAPS | Minnie Dlamini launches premium lifestyle lounge

Minnie acquired part-ownership of a luxury venue in Centurion.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Minnie Dlamini gives MaMkhize 'a look' that makes fans think they're feuding!

Honest look, or just down right spicy? Tweeps think there's a new beef alert ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss

Theirs is not a 'perfect marriage' but they work around challenges and seek advice when necessary.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone’ — Deli Malinga on her flat tummy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You’ve taught me how to be independent' — King Monada gives Dr Malinga his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We are good, very good actually' — Kelly Khumalo says it's water under bridge ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Final pantsula dance-off at the graveyard: Mahoota shares clips from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo reveals she dated Chad Da Don because she was in a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked