WATCH | 'Doesn’t always end well' — Minnie Dlamini confirms her company is liquidated

Minnie Dlamini has shared the truth behind the end of her skincare range, MD.
In an interview with YouTuber Nono D, Minnie revealed she had to liquidate her company, adding the experience was a major learning curve for her.
“Things happen, you work with people ... doesn’t always end well. But yeah, it was a great learning curve for me and with everything that happens in life, I always say that it is a learning curve and an opportunity to learn how to do things better.”
She said owning brands does not necessarily mean you get a huge piece of the pie.
“That experience taught me what retail space looks like. Who are the people that make the most money. You know, we get so excited about owning equity and owning a brand, but that might not necessarily be where the money is.”
Minnie launched her skincare range in 2019, saying at the time it was five years in the making.
The products — body lotion, body wash and soap — came in three variants: Cocoa Crystal, which was her favourite, was specifically formulated for dry skin; Rose Quartz was for normal skin and Tropical Topaz catered for oily skin.
Watch the interview below:
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini
Not one to be put down by the failure of a business, Minnie recently launched a new venture, a premium lifestyle establishment called The Mansion.
“I'm excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place, but also emerging new talent, which is very important, and to be a part of the culture of growing this industry in the way that actually puts money in artists' pockets,” Minnie told TshisaLIVE at the launch.
On Instagram, Minnie shared the business is a part of her rebirth.
“Spring is the season of rebirth, so I saw it only fitting that I introduce you to my latest business venture @themansionsa,” she started off her caption.
“After a few years of turmoil in the industry because of lockdown, I want the space to be a place where we put money in the pockets of our artists by booking incredible DJs and performers and celebrating the best of our incredible entertainment industry. It’s all about the vibes at The Mansion.
“Thank you to everyone who made the launch event a success. My partners & team for the past few months working on the project. S/O to my fabulous guests in attendance and all the DJs who carried us through the evening. Here’s to more nights to remember at The Mansion.”
