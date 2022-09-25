TshisaLIVE

'Best vibey verse I heard all year' — Gemini Major on those 'Lemons' lyrics

25 September 2022 - 12:00
Gemini Major said the verse was the best he has heard all year
Image: Instagram/Gemini Major

There's a cool new breeze in the hip-hop space as rappers are dropping singles and AKA's new song has Gemini Major impressed.

The track titled Lemons (Lemonade) features rapper Nasty C.

Taking to his Twitter timeline the rapper and music producer shared a verse on Lemons (Lemonade) that he liked.

“I pulled up to the show and they was sleepin'. The energy was weak. I gave them some Morvite Zaba Zaba Zaba Zai Zaba Zai. Always out the country, guess I'm a Zai Zai. When they pull me over, I'm black I might die. No SAPS, cool drink, hi five. Best vibey verse I heard all Damon year.”

AKA's legions of fans have been waiting for the rapper to drop some music and one fan took a snapshot of the rapper's track on YouTube to show followers the milestone the track reached in just five days on the streaming service.

“And the Numbers are still coming in #Lemons2Lemonade 1 Million Views in 5 days,” he wrote.

 While Gemini is in a happy mood with this track he revealed a week ago he was not moved by the surge in diss tracks that have kept Mzansi entertained and pitted rappers against each other for the past two weeks. 

The “online cypher” was started by Big Zulu, with some of his counterparts unable to stop themselves from reacting. 

With the likes of K.O, Kwesta, Duncan, Cassper Nyovest joining in and releasing their diss tracks. 

Gemini was a guest on the Everything South African Music podcast​, on which he said: “Just make music. If you guys want to make hip hop so much more exciting, how about you collaborate.

