The pair had a public fallout in 2019 when Burna Boy urged black foreigners in SA to protect themselves against the xenophobic attacks and alleged discrimination in the country at the time. He also told AKA, in a now-deleted tweet, to “beef up” his security.
AKA called out Burna Boy and asked for an apology.
AKA has since tried to downplay the feud, telling a fan their tweet about the beef was better left in 2019.
AKA congratulated the Nigerian muso on his Grammy win last year.
“I always knew that guy was something special. What a king. Just because I decided to defend my country doesn’t mean I can't appreciate his greatness,” AKA wrote.
He added local fans were “fortunate” to know Burna Boy before the world did.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I have no problem with Burna' — AKA weighs in on beef as Burna Boy shuts down SA
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Rapper AKA has responded to calls for him to “squash the beef” with Burna Boy after the Nigerian superstar gave a show-stopping performance in SA over the weekend.
Burna Boy had thousands of fans singing to his hits at the DStv Delicious Festival in Kyalami on Saturday evening, with many claiming it was the best international performance Mzansi has seen for a very long time.
While many were happy to have seen Burna Boy live, others reflected on his feud with one-time bestie AKA and called for them to “squash the beef” so they could perform together.
AKA responded, saying he has no problems with the star.
“I have no problem with Burna at all. God bless my brother,” he said.
The pair had a public fallout in 2019 when Burna Boy urged black foreigners in SA to protect themselves against the xenophobic attacks and alleged discrimination in the country at the time. He also told AKA, in a now-deleted tweet, to “beef up” his security.
AKA called out Burna Boy and asked for an apology.
AKA has since tried to downplay the feud, telling a fan their tweet about the beef was better left in 2019.
AKA congratulated the Nigerian muso on his Grammy win last year.
“I always knew that guy was something special. What a king. Just because I decided to defend my country doesn’t mean I can't appreciate his greatness,” AKA wrote.
He added local fans were “fortunate” to know Burna Boy before the world did.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hit or miss? On the ground at the DStv Delicious festival
‘I always knew that guy was special’ — AKA on Burna Boy winning a Grammy
Major League DJz host Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage for Balcony Mix experience
WATCH | 'It’s gonna change your life' — Burna Boy thinks amapiano is worth the hype
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos