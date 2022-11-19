TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Pearl Shongwe funeral service

19 November 2022 - 10:02 By TImesLIVE

Friends, colleagues and family of broadcaster Pearl Shongwe gathered at the Welfare Centre in Soweto on Saturday to say their last goodbyes to the Metro FM newsreader.

Shongwe, also the Daily Thetha host, died on November 8. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘This wasn’t just a job for Pearl it was love’ — SABC colleagues pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe

'Pearl encouraged people, she didn't have to know you to encourage you. She didn't have to know you to love you'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Our hearts are bleeding' — Pearl Shongwe’s family battles with loss

"If someone told me I would be standing here speaking about Pearl in the past tense I would've told them it was all lies. "
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Pearl Shongwe’s memorial service

Pearl Shongwe died in her sleep at her Polo Fields home.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Stick to Hollywood & leave us out of it' — Charlize Theron dragged for calling ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's alive and well': Steve Hofmeyr responds to Charlize Theron calling ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 5 times Charlize Theron spoke 'dying language' Afrikaans in Hollywood TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can never be fired' — Somizi Mhlongo TshisaLIVE
  5. Showmax confirms Abdul Khoza’s exit from ‘The Wife’ as stars bid farewell to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...