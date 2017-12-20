Delegates at the ANC’s 54th national elective conference have admitted that patriarchy is a big problem in the governing party.

This is according to senior ANC MP Nocawe Mafu‚ who was briefing the media on the resolutions adopted by the national conference in the area of policy on social transformation.

“The ANC must do everything to make sure women are empowered. If we don’t do that‚ we will find ourselves reversing the gains of gender equality‚” Mafu said.

This comes after the ANC Women's League complained bitterly on Tuesday after their preferred candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ failed to be elected as the new president of the party.